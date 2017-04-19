Norfield Church celebrates Gospel Sunday

The Weston Forum

The Rev. Bernard R. Wilson, with Dr. Ruby Wilson, guest preacher, and the Rev. Kelly H. Rogers will celebrate Gospel Sunday at Norfield Church.

The Rev. Dr. Bernard R. Wilson, senior minister, and the Rev. Kelly H. Rogers, associate minister, invite members of the greater community to join the Norfield Congregational Church family to its annual Gospel Sunday worship service on April 23 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

The Rev. Dr. Ruby Wilson will be the guest preacher, with Chris Coogan and the Good News Gospel Choir as the featured singing group at the service.  

The Rev. Dr. Ruby Wilson is the senior pastor of Safe Haven United Church of Christ in Ridgewood, N.Y. She is the interim president for UCC Metro Black Clergy, serves on the New York Conference’s Commission on Ecumenism and is an adjunct professor at Auburn Theological Seminary. She is the past president of UCC’s Metro Association board of directors. Along with her eight siblings, she established the David and Dovetta Wilson Scholarship Fund in memory of her parents. The organization awards nine scholarships each year to high school seniors pursuing higher education at an accredited college or university. In 2013, Dr. Wilson established JasD’Jor: Emerging Philanthropists to train young people in the value of giving and service.  

The Good News Gospel Choir is a multi-dimensional singing group with members representing all of Fairfield County. The choir, under the leadership of musician Chris Coogan and choir director Jason Terry, performs at venues throughout the state of Connecticut.    

For more information on Gospel Sunday and other Norfield Congregational Church events, visit norfield.org.

