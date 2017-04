Andy Brand, nursery manager of Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, is coming to Weston to speak to the Garden Club.

Last year, Brand discussed spectacular native plants for the garden. This year’s talk is about year-round appeal in the garden.

The talk is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Weston Public Library. All are welcome; refreshments will be served.