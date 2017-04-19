The Weston Forum

Girls lacrosse: Weston 21, Pomperaug 15

By Weston Forum on April 19, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In its highest-scoring game of the season to date, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated Pomperaug 21-15 on Tuesday, April 18.

Both sides found the net early and often. Weston’s attack was led by Taylor Moore with seven goals. She also had an assist.

Grace Toner netted five and also had an assist. Maddie Wilson scored four.

Nicole Werner had two goals and led in assists with three. Julia Garbee (pictured), Alex Manoni and Emma Thom each scored a goal.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making nine and three saves, respectively.

