Despite improving its score by 13 strokes since its previous match, the Weston High girls golf team lost 197-225 to host Brookfield at Sunset Hill Golf Course on Tuesday, April 17.

Weston had no golfers shoot below 50, compared to three for Brookfield. Halley Melito had the Trojans’ best round with a 53.

Carolyn Zech was next with a 55. One stroke later was Julia Schreder.

Completing the scoring for the team, Sarah Johnson shot a 61.