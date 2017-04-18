Remaining unbeaten, the Weston High girls tennis team held off Newtown 4-3 on Tuesday, April 18.

Weston’s Cayla Koch got the lone sweep, defeating Amanda Berry 6-0,6-0 at first singles. Bevin Benson was at second singles and handily defeated Amanda Conrod 6-2, 6-0.

Newtown’s lone single win was at No. 3 with Megan Cooney beating Sammie Godwin 6-4, 6-0. Charlie Glick got Weston the win at fourth singles with 6-2, 6-1 scores over Lauren Davies.

The Nighthawks took two of the there doubles matches. Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gambetta posted 7-5, 6-1 scores over Weston’s Lila Pocsik and Lily Berkin at first doubles.

Weston responded with Annika Mirchandani and Audrey Levine defeating Julia Anderson and Sophie Wolfman 6-3, 6-0. Third doubles went to the Nighthawks when Julia Klein and Hayley Lambert beat Noelle Mendelson and Karina Warchick 6-1, 6-4.