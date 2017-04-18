The Weston Forum

Baseball: Weston 6, Westhill 2

Helped by the long ball, the Weston High baseball team defeated Westhill 6-2 on Tuesday, April 18.

The Trojans took an early lead in the first inning. With two outs Colin Donnelly drove in two runs with a triple and then scored on a passed ball.

Trojans had six hits in the game. Scott Derene and Jake Cavicchia each had two hits with the former hitting a two-run homer in the third inning.

Ryan Orefice earned the win for Trojans. He pitched seven innings, surrendered two runs, five hits, and struck out five.

Matt Masi took the loss for Westhill. He threw two and a third innings, gave up five runs, three hits, and struck out two.

 

