Winning its fifth straight match, the Weston High girls tennis team held off Wilton 4-3 at home on Monday, April 17.

Weston split the singles matches. It took the No. 1 spot with Cayla Koch defeating Natalie Ivanov 6-0, 6-1. Ally D’Aquino lasted three sets but lost 7-5, 5-7, 2-6 to Izzy Koziol.

Rachel Finkel was at third singles and defeated Wilton’s Jelena Sypher 6-2, 6-4. Cara Kilmartin evened things up for the Warriors by beating Rachel Buddenhagen 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles.

All three doubles matches were close. The No. 1 spot went to three sets with Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik rebounding for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Wilton’s Kira Essig and Hannah Jung posted 6-4, 7-5 scores over Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech at second doubles. The Trojans took third doubles with Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman edging Janie Follett and Geri Fox 7-5, 6-4.