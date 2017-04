Scores continued to improve for the Weston High boys golf team when it hosted Bethel on Monday for a 179-193 win. The non-league match victory improve Weston’s record to 3-1 overall (2-1 in the South-West Conference).

Rob Waltzman led the way for the Trojans and was medalist with a 40, the team’s low score for the year. Connor Meccay and Matt Lagana followed with 46s and Tyler Melito posted a 47.

Wes Patel rebounded from a tough first two holes to shoot 51 and Grant Gulino shot 53.