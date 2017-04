Despite shaving 28 strokes off their score from their previous match, the Weston High girls gold team lost 227-238 to Joel Barlow on Monday, April 17, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Two Trojans shot in the 50s. Halley Melito led the team this time with a 54. Carolyn Zech shot a 58.

Julia Schroeder finished with a 62 and Abby West had a 64.

Barlow’s Molly Healey was the medalist with a 49.