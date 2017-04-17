The Weston Forum

Second dog park hearing is tonight in Weston

By Patricia Gay on April 17, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A proposed dog park for Weston would sit on a 36-acre parcel of town-owned property on Davis Hill Road, known as the Moore Property. —Ian Murren graphic

The Planning and Zoning Commission is holding another meeting, on Monday, April 17, to continue a discussion and public comment about a proposed dog park on Davis Hill Road.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the community room at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road.

The first meeting was held on Monday, April 3, when nearly 40 Westonites voiced their opinions about the dog park.

The Board of Selectmen has referred the proposed dog park to the commission for a report pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes, Section 8-24.

