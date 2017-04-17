Poetry reading will be held at Weston library

April is National Poetry Month and the Connecticut Poetry Society is celebrating by holding a poetry reading in the Community Room of the Weston Public Library on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

Poets from the regional Poetry Society workshop will read their work, followed by an open mic where other attendees may read an original poem or from an author of their choice. Everyone is welcome.

A reception will follow, courtesy of the Weston Senior Center.

The Connecticut Poetry Society is dedicated to the promotion and enjoyment of poetry. It is an affiliate of the National Federation of Poetry Societies.

The local workshop meets monthly at the Wilton Library and is coordinated by Weston’s Ray Rauth. New members are always welcome. Contact Rauth at [email protected] with questions.

