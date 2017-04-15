The Weston Forum

Baseball: Wilton 17, Weston 5

By Weston Forum on April 15, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Falling behind early, the Weston High baseball team could not recover in a 17-5 loss to Wilton on Saturday.

Wilton took an early lead in the second inning on a single by Cole Judelson, a walk by Collin Kahal, a single by Dillon Lifieri, an error, and a single by Jack Dooley.

The visitors scored eight runs in the third inning on a single by Henry Strmecki, a single by Kahal, a groundout by Lifieri, a single by Dooley and a single and a double by Jack DiNanno. It scored another two in the fourth for a 17-0 lead before Weston plated its first two in the bottom of the frame.

Ryan Gabriele earned the win for Wilton., surrendering five runs, seven hits, and striking out five. Scott Derene took the loss for Trojans. He went one and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs, and four hits.

Will Vallela, Grayson Orr, Jamie Klein, and Daniel Santa Maria each drove in one run to lead Trojans.

