Property sales in Weston are up for March

There were 12 home sales in Weston for the month of March, totaling $9,939,500.

The average sale price was $828,291, while the median sale price was $712,000. Of the 12 homes sold, four exceeded the average sale price.

The number of homes sold in March is an increase from February, when there were seven home sales in Weston.

The highest price paid in March was $2 million for a house on Hidden Springs Drive. The lowest price was $250,000 for a house on Newtown Turnpike.

Those numbers are down slightly from home sales in Weston a year ago. In March 2016, 13 homes and one piece of land sold for a total of $12.868 million. The average sale price in March 2016 was $989,884.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of March:

22 Hill Farm Road, Compass Bank to Rami Afifi, $272,000

343 Good Hill Road , Pennymac Corp. to 343 Good Hill Road LLC, $443,000

494 Newtown Tpk. , Carolyn Satta to Christopher Rossiter, $250,000

30 Hidden Springs Drive , Hidden Springs Association LLC to Richard Ostrow, $2,000,000

207 Georgetown Road , Michael and Barbara Nardella to Garvin and Maryclare Roos, $635,000

153 Steep Hill Road , Brandon and Michele Schassberger to Brian and Catherine McGrath, $560,000

38 Davis Hill Road , Denise Strauss to Duncan and Jane Austin, $1,140,000

4 Treadwell Court , Jonathan and Barbara Tendler to Jason Lee and Gabrielle Cho, $789,000

20 Martin Road , Sunil and Uma Reddy to Yi Zhou and Chen Chen, $1,562,500

1 Merry Lane , Michael Hyland to Christopher and Lauren Hrynczyszyn, $455,000

94 Valley Forge Road , James Busterud to David and Katherine McConnaughey, $1,037,500