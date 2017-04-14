Good Riddance Day: Dispose of hazardous waste in Weston for free

Just in time for spring cleaning, Household Hazardous Waste Day, also known as Good Riddance Day in Weston, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29. Westonites may bring their household hazardous waste items to the transfer station at the Department of Public Works garage at 78 Old Hyde Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There is no charge for participation in this collection day, but proof of residency will be required.

Many household items contain hazardous substances that pose health and environmental risks. Improper disposal of certain household toxins can contaminate well water, because unlike solids and bacteria, these chemicals cannot be removed by the earth’s natural filtering process.

Since nearly all Weston homes use private wells, protecting the quality of water resources is of concern.

During Good Riddance Day, hazardous waste is sorted by category, properly packed in drums by a licensed hauler, and disposed of properly.

Acceptable

Among the items that will be accepted on Good Riddance Day are acids, aerosols, ammonia cleaners, antifreeze, disinfectants, drain openers, flea powder, furniture polish, gasoline, herbicides, household batteries, household cleaners, insecticides, kerosene, mercury thermometers, mothballs, motor oils, oven cleaner, oil-based paint, paint remover, paint thinner, pesticides, photo chemicals, rust and spot removers, stain removers, swimming pool chemicals, toilet bowl cleaners, transmission fluid, turpentine, and varnishes.

Motor oil and car batteries may be taken to the Weston transfer station and left with the regular attendant.

Not accepted

Items that will not be accepted during hazardous waste collection are latex paints and smoke detectors, which may be disposed of safely in the trash; pesticides containing dioxin 2, 4, 5 T and its derivatives; etiologicals; kepone; pentachlorophenol; explosives; gas cylinders; pathologicals; PCBs; radioactive materials; infectious materials; and shock-sensitive materials.

A trained chemist will be on-site to give advice on what to do with such items.

Call the selectmen’s office at 203-222-2656 with any questions.