Help Weston clean up and ‘Green Up’

Green Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and all town residents are invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Weston and many other local organizations in cleaning up the town by picking up trash from the sides of roads and public spaces.

Rain or shine, volunteers will be handing out bags at the carriage barn at Norfield Church starting at 8:15 a.m. to all who wish to participate. Kiwanis may designate an area for residents to clean up or they may choose to pick up in their own neighborhood.

Before people take to the streets, the Kiwanis Club will meet at 8:30 at the Norfield parish hall to honor the winner of this year’s Millie Best Environmental Award.

The Millie Best award is given to a Weston resident who best exemplifies the late Millie Best’s love and concern for the environment by making outstanding contributions to environmentalism, conservation, and the beautification of the town.

Previous winners include Joshua Lachs (The Compost Kid), the Weston Garden Club, Alice Barreca, Bruce Ando, Tom Failla, George Guidera, Robert Turner, Margaret Wirtenberg, Cory Attra, and Claudia Hahn.

Green Up Day is a statewide initiative that has its roots in Weston. Weston’s Green Up Day was established by Millie Best more than 40 years ago. In 1995, 23 years after the first Green Up Day in Weston and with the assistance of local legislators, a bill was signed by then Gov. John Rowland that established the last Saturday in April as Green Up Day for the state of Connecticut.

In the spirit of Millie Best, Kiwanis, along with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Weston High School Key Club, and Weston Garden Club, will join with additional volunteers from the community to clean up Weston’s main roads and town-owned property and parks. Residents are also encouraged to “green up” their own neighborhoods.

Areas covered will include Weston Road, Newtown Turnpike, Georgetown Road, School Road, Lords Highway, and the areas surrounding the Weston schools, Weston Town Hall, the library, the Jarvis property, the onion barn, the food pantry, Keene Park, and Bisceglie-Scribner Park.

Kiwanis is asking participants to finish picking up trash by about noon so that volunteers can take it to the transfer station before it closes.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston, an organization dedicated to community service, sponsors a variety of programs and events to raise funds for local organizations whose activities benefit the community at large. For more than 35 years, its members have worked to support worthy causes in the community and surrounding areas through a combination of community service, philanthropy and assistance to youth and to citizens of all ages. The club’s membership is open to all men and women living or working in the area.

For more information, visit westonkiwanis.org.