Despite remaining within striking distance the whole game, the Weston High girls lacrosse team lost a 9-7 decision to host New Fairfield on Thursday, April 13.

Weston, which trailed 5-3 at halftime, tied the game on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter but never took the lead.

Four players scored for Weston. Taylor Moore led with three goals. Madison Wilson scored two.

Nicole Werner (pictured) and Grace Toner each netted one. The former also had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand made nine saves for Weston, now 4-1.