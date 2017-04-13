Despite playing its best defensive game of the season, the Weston High varsity sofball team lost a close 5-4 decision at New Fairfield on Thursday, April 13.

Rebels struck for two runs in the bottom of the inning on a walk, single and double to take a 2-0 lead.

The Trojans flashed some leather in the bottom of the second inning as Mallory Rogers snared a line drive at third and then with two Rebels on base Nikki Blitzer caught a high fly ball to end the inning.

In the top of the third Weston rallied to tie the score. Julia Neufeld opened with her second single and stole second. Jordan Klebanow then doubled to deep right to put runners at second and third. Annalise Icatar then doubled for one run and after walks to Samantha Hurwitz and Meg Brennan the tying run was forced home. New Fairfield loaded the bases in the third on a double and pair of walks but Rogers’ grab on a grounder ended the inning.

Rogers led off the fourth with a bunt single and she later scored on an error. In the bottom of the fourth the Rebels retook the lead on a single, a wall and a dropped long fly for two runs and a 4-3 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh inning Icatar led off with a single, went to second on a passed ball and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hurwitz, setting up Krumweide’s game-tying single. In the bottom of the seventh after a strike out, Icatar hit a batter and with two outs the Rebels got a single for the winning run.

Icatar struck out five and allowed only three earned runs. The loss drops Weston to 4-2 with its next game on Monday at home against Stratford.