Baseball: Weston 4, Brookfield 0

April 13, 2017

Behind a shutout pitching performance by Dan Olin, the Weston High baseball team defeated Brookfield 4-0 on Thursday, April 13.

Olin allowed just three hits and induced a groundout from Dave Albanese to end the game.

Weston grabbed an early 2-0 lead on a groundout by Will Vallela in the first inning and a double by Zack Clevenger in the second frame.

Olin tossed seven scoreless innings on three hits, two strikeouts and one walk.

Clevenger and Scott Derene each collected multiple hits for Weston.

Weston did not commit any errors and Derene had 14 putouts.

Mason Blanchette took the loss for Brookfield. He threw five innings, surrendering four runs, seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Fairfield County Children's Choir seeks singers
