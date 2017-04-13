Coyote situation gets ugly in Weston

On the heels of a warning in February that coyotes were on the prowl in Weston, the wily creatures have become more aggressive and are now embroiling people in their attacks.

Last Friday, a woman on Overbrook Lane got entangled with a coyote when she went outside to rescue one of her dogs, which the coyote was attacking. She yelled and screamed at it, but instead of turning away, the coyote started to attack her. “Fortunately, the woman’s two dogs chased the coyote away before it could bite her,” said Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper, who reported the incident.

A few hours later, on Good Hill Road, a woman found a coyote on her porch attacking her dog. She made loud noises and the coyote ran away. Harper said it was unclear whether it was the same coyote from Overbrook Lane.

There was a possible third coyote incident in Weston that weekend, according to Harper. A dog that had been left outside in a semi fenced-in area on Patchen Lane disappeared. A coyote is the main suspect.

While it’s not unusual to spot coyotes in Weston, it is unusual for them to show so much aggression, especially toward larger dogs and humans. “This is the worst it’s been in a long time,” said Harper. “All hell is breaking loose.”

Harper said coyote control is now his No. 1 priority and he plans to meet with the selectmen to discuss bringing in a professional to help curb the coyote population in town. “It’s bad enough when coyotes go after dogs, but to go after a person, that’s enough,” he said.

Harper urged Westonites to use caution when it comes to coyotes and to keep dogs and cats inside or supervised in fenced-in areas where coyotes can’t get to them. “You have to watch your dogs no matter how big they are. It is getting out of control,” Harper said.

Because coyotes rely heavily on meat in their diets, they are always on the prowl looking for food, and pets like dogs and cats fit the bill. “Coyotes are really, really smart. They will stake out an area and come back if they know animals are around and people may not be,” Harper said.

He said the biggest risk posed by coyotes is to cats. He said he gets about 20 to 30 calls a year from residents about missing cats, and suspects many of them were snagged by coyotes. “If you own a cat and you let it wander outside, you are taking a risk,” Harper said.

While coyotes usually are known to avoid people, a couple years ago an especially aggressive pack of coyotes at the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Preserve in Weston followed people from the preserve to their homes. The preserve was closed until the coyotes left the area.

Since this past February, packs of coyotes have been routinely seen and heard howling throughout Weston. Coyotes are about the size of a small German shepherd and resemble wolves. They vary in color. Some are a gray/brownish brindle color, some are black, and there are even some strawberry blondes, Harper said.

He said coyotes used to be afraid of humans, but have grown more accustomed to them, and in light of the recent attack, now pose a threat to people.

He offered some safety and protection tips for dealing with coyotes: