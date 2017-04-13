Salaries are the bulk of Weston education budget

Employee salaries make up 62% of the proposed 2017-18 education budget in Weston. The top salary for the current fiscal year is $272,000 for the superintendent of schools, which is subject to review at the end of June.
There are 104 teachers with salaries in excess of $100,000 annually.
The Weston school district currently employs 362 individual staff members within three unions, the Weston Teachers’ Association (WTA), Weston Administrators’ Association (WAA), and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME, non-certified staff), as well as 24 unaffiliated employees.
By the terms of the WTA contract, teachers will receive a 1.20% salary increase in 2017-18, with step increases for some members.
Administrators covered by the WAA contract will receive a 2.25% increase, with step increases for some members.
The contract for employees covered by the AFSCME contract expires in June 2017 and negotiations will commence this spring.
The salary increases for administrators and employees not affiliated with a collective bargaining unit will be determined at the end of June for next fiscal year, and an amount of $55,800 has been budgeted to fund estimated salary increases. Therefore, the salaries listed below for those employees are for the current year (and are marked with an asterisk).
Non-affiliated administrative salaries
Superintendent, $272,000*
Director of finance and operations, $173,400*
Assistant superintendent, $189,267*
Director of human resources, $176,575*
Director of special ed and pupil personnel services, $167,425
Athletic director, $154,248
Assistant director of pupil personnel services, $139,574
Director of facilities, $128,283*
Director of digital learning, innovation and technology, $167,790*
School administrative salaries
High school principal, $185,940
Middle school principal, $172,168
Intermediate school principal, $170,417
Elementary school principal, $170,417
High school assistant principal, $149,111
High school assistant principal, $149,111
Middle school assistant principal, $145,562
Intermediate school assistant principal, $138,435
Elementary school assistant principal, $138,435
Teacher salaries (excludes stipends)
There are 220.25 full time equivalents (FTEs) in the Weston school district. Some positions are full-time, while others are part-time.
The number of teachers in each salary range is noted in parentheses. Also included are the curriculum instructional leader positions.
$116,665 (13)
$111,369 – $113,984 (17)
$107,355 – $108,713 (22)
$102,238 – $104,798 (15)
$100,760 (37)
$92,020 – $97,129 (31)
$81,801 – $89,463 (41)
$71,577 – $79,241 (22)
$60,078 – $69,018 (18.25)
$58,162 – $58,803 (4)
Non-certified staff salaries (excludes stipends)
Occupational therapist, $98,852 (x2)
Physical therapist, $54,020 (0.5)
IT manager, $90,000*
Systems administrator, $63,000*
Transportation/energy specialist, $92,716*
Data management, $84,214*
Nurse supervisor, $73,344*
Superintendent’s admin. assistant, $71,050*
Finance coordinator, $95,000*
AP/AR coordinator, $55,440*
Admin. assistant finance, facilities, $69,410*
Admin. assistant technology, $62,494*
Admin. assistant pupil services, $66,046*
Human resources admin. assistant, $64,970*
Payroll/benefits coordinator, $73,688*
Asst. superintendent’s admin. assistant, $63,500*
HS business bookkeeper, $53,423*
High school registrar, $57,191
School nurse, $50,901 (x4)
Principal secretary, $57,191 (x4)
Vocational specialist, $54,428
Technology technician, $56,796
Technology technician, $52,931 (x2)
Athletics admin. assistant, $51,992
School secretary, $38,627 (x4)
School secretary, $55,718
Security monitor, $37,602 (x8)
Career center high school, $35,255
Guidance secretary, $42,422
Guidance secretary, $38,762
Guidance secretary, $22,974
Admin. for SPED, $44,772
Copy center clerk, $38,627
Bus driver (.65), $33,380
Bus driver (.40), $20,663
Lunch room elementary school, $8,082 (x2)
Lunch room intermediate school, $10,046
Lunch room intermediate school, $9,130
Lead mechanic/electrician, $67,861
Plumber, $67,861
Carpenter/general mechanic, $67,861
General mechanic $63,289 (x2)
Custodian, $51,658 (x8)
Custodian, $48,932
Custodian, $30,995 (0.6)
Working grounds foreman, $56,804
Groundskeeper, $51,660
Groundskeeper, $49,900
Groundskeeper, $48,208
Paraprofessionals
There are 57 paraprofessionals employed by the school district, both part-time and full-time, with salaries ranging from $17,809 to $38,768.
*Reflects salary for the current fiscal year.