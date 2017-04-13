Salaries are the bulk of Weston education budget

Employee salaries make up 62% of the proposed 2017-18 education budget in Weston. The top salary for the current fiscal year is $272,000 for the superintendent of schools, which is subject to review at the end of June.

There are 104 teachers with salaries in excess of $100,000 annually.

The Weston school district currently employs 362 individual staff members within three unions, the Weston Teachers’ Association (WTA), Weston Administrators’ Association (WAA), and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME, non-certified staff), as well as 24 unaffiliated employees.

By the terms of the WTA contract, teachers will receive a 1.20% salary increase in 2017-18, with step increases for some members.

Administrators covered by the WAA contract will receive a 2.25% increase, with step increases for some members.

The contract for employees covered by the AFSCME contract expires in June 2017 and negotiations will commence this spring.

The salary increases for administrators and employees not affiliated with a collective bargaining unit will be determined at the end of June for next fiscal year, and an amount of $55,800 has been budgeted to fund estimated salary increases. Therefore, the salaries listed below for those employees are for the current year (and are marked with an asterisk).

Non-affiliated administrative salaries

Superintendent, $272,000*

Director of finance and operations, $173,400*

Assistant superintendent, $189,267*

Director of human resources, $176,575*

Director of special ed and pupil personnel services, $167,425

Athletic director, $154,248

Assistant director of pupil personnel services, $139,574

Director of facilities, $128,283*

Director of digital learning, innovation and technology, $167,790*

School administrative salaries

High school principal, $185,940

Middle school principal, $172,168

Intermediate school principal, $170,417

Elementary school principal, $170,417

High school assistant principal, $149,111

High school assistant principal, $149,111

Middle school assistant principal, $145,562

Intermediate school assistant principal, $138,435

Elementary school assistant principal, $138,435

Teacher salaries (excludes stipends)

There are 220.25 full time equivalents (FTEs) in the Weston school district. Some positions are full-time, while others are part-time.

The number of teachers in each salary range is noted in parentheses. Also included are the curriculum instructional leader positions.

$116,665 (13)

$111,369 – $113,984 (17)

$107,355 – $108,713 (22)

$102,238 – $104,798 (15)

$100,760 (37)

$92,020 – $97,129 (31)

$81,801 – $89,463 (41)

$71,577 – $79,241 (22)

$60,078 – $69,018 (18.25)

$58,162 – $58,803 (4)

Non-certified staff salaries (excludes stipends)

Occupational therapist, $98,852 (x2)

Physical therapist, $54,020 (0.5)

IT manager, $90,000*

Systems administrator, $63,000*

Transportation/energy specialist, $92,716*

Data management, $84,214*

Nurse supervisor, $73,344*

Superintendent’s admin. assistant, $71,050*

Finance coordinator, $95,000*

AP/AR coordinator, $55,440*

Admin. assistant finance, facilities, $69,410*

Admin. assistant technology, $62,494*

Admin. assistant pupil services, $66,046*

Human resources admin. assistant, $64,970*

Payroll/benefits coordinator, $73,688*

Asst. superintendent’s admin. assistant, $63,500*

HS business bookkeeper, $53,423*

High school registrar, $57,191

School nurse, $50,901 (x4)

Principal secretary, $57,191 (x4)

Vocational specialist, $54,428

Technology technician, $56,796

Technology technician, $52,931 (x2)

Athletics admin. assistant, $51,992

School secretary, $38,627 (x4)

School secretary, $55,718

Security monitor, $37,602 (x8)

Career center high school, $35,255

Guidance secretary, $42,422

Guidance secretary, $38,762

Guidance secretary, $22,974

Admin. for SPED, $44,772

Copy center clerk, $38,627

Bus driver (.65), $33,380

Bus driver (.40), $20,663

Lunch room elementary school, $8,082 (x2)

Lunch room intermediate school, $10,046

Lunch room intermediate school, $9,130

Lead mechanic/electrician, $67,861

Plumber, $67,861

Carpenter/general mechanic, $67,861

General mechanic $63,289 (x2)

Custodian, $51,658 (x8)

Custodian, $48,932

Custodian, $30,995 (0.6)

Working grounds foreman, $56,804

Groundskeeper, $51,660

Groundskeeper, $49,900

Groundskeeper, $48,208

Paraprofessionals

There are 57 paraprofessionals employed by the school district, both part-time and full-time, with salaries ranging from $17,809 to $38,768.

*Reflects salary for the current fiscal year.