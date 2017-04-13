Weston town employees get 2.5% raise

Salaries in the 2017-18 proposed town budget for Weston include pay increases for most town employees plus the addition of a part-time assistant to the children’s librarian.

Most town employees are receiving a 2.5% wage increase. Every department except the highway department will receive the increase.

According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, the highway department will not see an increase because its contracts aren’t currently settled.

The proposed town operating budget for 2017-18 is $12,842,865, a 2.15% increase over the current budget.

The assistant to the children’s librarian is a part-time, non-union position. If the budget is approved, the library board will look to hire someone to fill the role beginning at the start of the new fiscal year, on July 1.

Weston’s land use director’s salary is going from $54,621 to $61,449, a 12.5% pay increase. This increase is due to a “market adjustment increase” for the position. The land use director is .61 full time equivalent (FTE).

The deputy registrars of voters are seeing an 85% pay increase, from $3,604 annually to $6,692. The wages coincide with their hours, as both deputy registrars are going from .09 FTE to .17 FTE, an addition of three hours weekly for each deputy registrar.

A new department for the tree warden is in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The tree warden receives an annual $3,000 stipend. There is $35,000 in the tree warden’s budget for general maintenance. The funds were previously included under both “General Administration” and the “Public Works” department.

Proposed 2017-18 salaries for Weston town employees (positions less than full-time are designated as decimal amounts after the job title):

Town Hall

Town administrator, $142,000

First selectman, $52,000

Selectmen’s admin. assistant, $66,265

Finance director, $131,251

Finance director’s stipend as treasurer, $6,000

Payroll accountant, $73,422

Part-time accounts payable (0.81), $45,901

Floater (0.40), $15,721

Registrar (0.25), $13,200 (x2)

Deputy registrar (0.17), $6,692 (x2)

Board of Finance secretary, $3,000

Tax assessor, $98,873

Assistant to assessor (0.70), $38,051

Tax collector (0.80), $67,354

Asst. to tax collector (0.70), $39,264

Town clerk, $84,614

Asst. town clerk, $54,232

General maintenance, $50,014

Land Use

Town engineer (0.80), $80,456

P&Z admin. assistant (0.80), $44,892

Code enforcement officer (0.80), $52,923

Land use director (0.61), $61,449

Conservation planner (0.51), $34,778

Building inspector (0.90), $75,245

Building admin. asst. (0.80), $42,953

Fire marshal (0.67), $53,159

Communications Center

Managing dispatcher, $83,064

Senior dispatcher, $64,584

Dispatcher, $61,673 (x2)

Dispatcher, $60,289

Part-time help (0.25), $23,501

Public Safety

Chief of police, $122,376

Police secretary, $56,284

Police sergeant, $102,953 (x3)

Police detective, $94,154

Police officer, $87,994 (x6)

Police officer, $84,684

Police officer, $81,110

Police officer, $73,350

Police officer, $72,523

Police officer, $62,061

Fire dept. secretary, $17,251

Animal control officer, $54,362

Asst. animal control (0.20), $14,673

Animal control overtime, $1,000

Public Works

Public works director, $117,703

Foreman, $79,186 (x2)

Spec. equip. operator, $72,405 (x3)

Senior mechanic, $78,229

Senior mechanic, $74,838

Maintainer, $64,376 (x2)

Maintainer, $63,378

Transfer station operator, $71,386

Transfer station operator, $52,333

Seasonal help, $17,300

Tree warden, $3,000 (stipend)

Parks and Recreation

Recreation director, $102,849

Recreation supervisor, $63,092

Rec. bookkeeper/secretary, $48,809

Parks and fields maintenance (0.67), $32,519

Middle school aquatics director, $59,691*

Pool technicians, $5,000*

Lifeguards, $16,000*

*The town pays 60% and the schools pay 40% of these salaries.

Social services

Social worker (0.73), $58,502

Part-time social work assistant (0.50), $20,781

Director for children and youth (0.80), $63,774

Program coordinator (0.78), $42,380

Seasonal help, $3,500

Senior center director (0.72), $53,456

Senior center van driver, $39,119

Senior activities assistant (0.45), $18,356

Senior center assistant (0.38), $11,913

Senior center summer help, $1,260

Public Library