Weston town employees get 2.5% raise

Salaries in the 2017-18 proposed town budget for Weston include pay increases for most town employees plus the addition of a part-time assistant to the children’s librarian.
Most town employees are receiving a 2.5% wage increase. Every department except the highway department will receive the increase.
According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, the highway department will not see an increase because its contracts aren’t currently settled.
The proposed town operating budget for 2017-18 is $12,842,865, a 2.15% increase over the current budget.
The assistant to the children’s librarian is a part-time, non-union position. If the budget is approved, the library board will look to hire someone to fill the role beginning at the start of the new fiscal year, on July 1.
Weston’s land use director’s salary is going from $54,621 to $61,449, a 12.5% pay increase. This increase is due to a “market adjustment increase” for the position. The land use director is .61 full time equivalent (FTE).
The deputy registrars of voters are seeing an 85% pay increase, from $3,604 annually to $6,692. The wages coincide with their hours, as both deputy registrars are going from .09 FTE to .17 FTE, an addition of three hours weekly for each deputy registrar.
A new department for the tree warden is in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The tree warden receives an annual $3,000 stipend. There is $35,000 in the tree warden’s budget for general maintenance. The funds were previously included under both “General Administration” and the “Public Works” department.
Proposed 2017-18 salaries for Weston town employees (positions less than full-time are designated as decimal amounts after the job title):
Town Hall
- Town administrator, $142,000
- First selectman, $52,000
- Selectmen’s admin. assistant, $66,265
- Finance director, $131,251
- Finance director’s stipend as treasurer, $6,000
- Payroll accountant, $73,422
- Part-time accounts payable (0.81), $45,901
- Floater (0.40), $15,721
- Registrar (0.25), $13,200 (x2)
- Deputy registrar (0.17), $6,692 (x2)
- Board of Finance secretary, $3,000
- Tax assessor, $98,873
- Assistant to assessor (0.70), $38,051
- Tax collector (0.80), $67,354
- Asst. to tax collector (0.70), $39,264
- Town clerk, $84,614
- Asst. town clerk, $54,232
- General maintenance, $50,014
Land Use
- Town engineer (0.80), $80,456
- P&Z admin. assistant (0.80), $44,892
- Code enforcement officer (0.80), $52,923
- Land use director (0.61), $61,449
- Conservation planner (0.51), $34,778
- Building inspector (0.90), $75,245
- Building admin. asst. (0.80), $42,953
- Fire marshal (0.67), $53,159
Communications Center
- Managing dispatcher, $83,064
- Senior dispatcher, $64,584
- Dispatcher, $61,673 (x2)
- Dispatcher, $60,289
- Part-time help (0.25), $23,501
Public Safety
- Chief of police, $122,376
- Police secretary, $56,284
- Police sergeant, $102,953 (x3)
- Police detective, $94,154
- Police officer, $87,994 (x6)
- Police officer, $84,684
- Police officer, $81,110
- Police officer, $73,350
- Police officer, $72,523
- Police officer, $62,061
- Fire dept. secretary, $17,251
- Animal control officer, $54,362
- Asst. animal control (0.20), $14,673
- Animal control overtime, $1,000
Public Works
- Public works director, $117,703
- Foreman, $79,186 (x2)
- Spec. equip. operator, $72,405 (x3)
- Senior mechanic, $78,229
- Senior mechanic, $74,838
- Maintainer, $64,376 (x2)
- Maintainer, $63,378
- Transfer station operator, $71,386
- Transfer station operator, $52,333
- Seasonal help, $17,300
- Tree warden, $3,000 (stipend)
Parks and Recreation
- Recreation director, $102,849
- Recreation supervisor, $63,092
- Rec. bookkeeper/secretary, $48,809
- Parks and fields maintenance (0.67), $32,519
- Middle school aquatics director, $59,691*
- Pool technicians, $5,000*
- Lifeguards, $16,000*
*The town pays 60% and the schools pay 40% of these salaries.
Social services
- Social worker (0.73), $58,502
- Part-time social work assistant (0.50), $20,781
- Director for children and youth (0.80), $63,774
- Program coordinator (0.78), $42,380
- Seasonal help, $3,500
- Senior center director (0.72), $53,456
- Senior center van driver, $39,119
- Senior activities assistant (0.45), $18,356
- Senior center assistant (0.38), $11,913
- Senior center summer help, $1,260
Public Library
- Library director, $92,098
- Senior librarian, $63,598
- Children’s librarian, $59,795
- Library assistant, $53,622
- Library assistant (0.23), $10,352
- Library assistant (0.30), $11,396
- Library assistant (0.36), $13,163
- Assistant to children’s librarian, $9,295
- Library pages, $7,237
- Library technology (0.32), $12,601