Coming out aggressively at the plate, the Weston High softball team downed Bunnell 15-2 on Wednesday, April 12, in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Weston scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. They added another three in the second to go up 13-0 before the Bulldogs scored their first run in the bottom of the inning.

The Trojans also added a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames.

Julia Neufeld had three hits for Weston, including a double a triple and a home run. She drove in four runs and scored four. Jordan Klebanow had two hits (double) with a run scored and two RBI. Sam Phillips drove in two runs.

Annalise Icatar pitched a complete game, giving up two unearned runs with two hits, four strikeouts and a walk.