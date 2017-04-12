Propelled by a big third inning at the plate, the Weston High baseball team defeated Immaculate 8-3 on Wednesday, April 12.

The Trojans scored six runs in the bottom of the third as they batted through their order. They added two more in the sixth.

Trojans collected seven hits. Scott Derene, Jamie Klein, and Will Vallela each had two.

Ryan Orefice earned the win for Trojans. He pitched five and a third innings, gave up one run, seven hits, and struck out six. Liam Odierna threw one and one-third innings and Daniel Olin recorded the last out to earn the save for Trojans.

Wes Scriven took the loss for Immaculate. He went two innings, gave up five runs, four hits, and struck out two.

Immaculate had nine hits in the game. Matt Giorgio and David Bono each had multiple hits.