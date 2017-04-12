Rearranging its lineup a bit due to school vacation, the Weston High girls tennis team still defeated Bethel 6-1 on Wednesday, April 12.

With rain approaching, the match featured tiebreakers instead of second sets. Bevin Benson moved up to first singles and after losing the first set won two tiebreakers to win the match 6-7, 11-9, 10-8. Hannah Anderson was at second singles and defeated Pavrita Makaria 6-1, 10-2.

Third singles featured Lila Pocsik posting 6-2, 10-7 scores over Isable Oprea and Claire DiMarco was a 6-4, 10-5 winner over Amanda Touey at fourth singles.

Bethel’s only doubles win as at No. 1 with Cassidy Quinn and Rachel Houlihan defeating Sammie Godwin and Charlie Glick 7-6, 13-11. Lily Berkin and Claire Kennedy played two tiebreakers at second singles to beat Grace Ballard and Kailan Hook 6-4, 9-11. 10-5.

Third doubles featured an eight-game pro-set with Noelle Mendelson and Katrina Warchick downing Ashna Manepalli and Aileen Zheng 8-2.