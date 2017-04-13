Two routs and a battle highlighted the start of the season for the Weston High girls varsity lacrosse team.

The Trojans, who won all three, showed tight defense, holding each opponent to five goals.

Their attack also stepped up when necessary. Led by senior Taylor Moore, the Trojans defeated host Bethel 13-5 in the season-opener on Monday, April 3.

Moore finished with eight goals. She also had two assists.

She was one of six players to score for Weston. Grace Toner (two assists), Alex Manoni, Nicole Werner, Madison Wilson and Mimi Fellowes all netted one goal apiece.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg split time in goal for Weston. The former had four saves and the latter, one.

Christiana Ruiz and Sam Barnum each had two goals for Bethel.

It was close when the Trojans visited Immaculate four days later. Breaking a 4-4 halftime tie, they held off the Mustangs 7-5 on Friday, April 7.

Moore led the Trojans with five goals. She also had an assist.

Toner scored two goals and had two assists.

Ferdinand had nine saves in goal for Weston for the win.

They were back on the road on Saturday at Stratford. Turning up their attack a few notches, the Trojans easily defeated Stratford 19-5 at Penders Field.

Moore and Toner led Weston, each with seven goals. The former also had five assists.

Werner scored three goals with one assist. Jasmine Butcher and Heather Halpin each scored one goal. Madison Wilson had an assist.

Ferdinand had 12 saves in goal for Weston. Lustberg had two saves.

Weston is at New Fairfield on Thursday (today) at 6 p.m., goes to Norwalk on Saturday at 11:30 and is home to Pomperaug on Tuesday at 5:30.