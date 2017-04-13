By the time the Weston High baseball team got its offense in gear it was a bit too late when it visited Joel Barlow.

The Trojans, who trailed the hosts in the first inning, did not get on the scoreboard until their last at bat on Saturday, April 8. Before they could mount a serious threat, however, Barlow sealed a 6-2 win in its home opener.

Barlow starting pitcher Matt McGannon kept Weston off balance until he was relieved in the seventh inning. In the meantime, the Falcons took advantage of three walks, two errors, two fielder’s choices, and a single to score four runs in their first at bat.

Dan Olin then threw two innings of shutout ball until the bottom of the fourth, when Tim Tamallanca’s two-run single made it 6-0. Ryan Orefice then took over in the bottom of the fifth, holding Barlow scoreless the rest of the way.

Will Vallela led off the seventh with a double and went to third on Grayson Orr’s single. Chris Fruhbeis later drove in the Trojans’ first run with a single, and one more came in before the side was retired.

Vallela had two hits for Weston. On the mound, Olin threw four innings, allowing six runs (only one of which was earned) in three hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Orefice struck out three in two innings of work.

Weston had little trouble in racking up the hits in the season opener at Fairfield Warde five days earlier. It also took advantage of three errors by its opponent in a 13-3 win.

The Trojans grabbed an early lead. A triple by Vallela, a double by Jake Cavicchia, and a single by Zack Clevenger brought in seven runs in the second inning.

Vallela also doubled in the third as Weston scored two more. It added at least one run in each of the remaining frames.

Warde scored three runs in the fourth inning with the help of a triple and a groundout.

Clevenger earned the win for the Trojans, pitching six innings, surrendering three runs, two hits, 12 strikeouts, and one walk.

The Trojans had 13 hits. Vallela had three hits, including a triple and a double, drove in five runs and scored two. Cavicchia (two RBI), Dan Santa Maria (two RBI) and Dan Covino (one RBI) each had two hits.

Colin Donnelly stole two bases. Scott Derene and Jamie Klein each scored three runs.

Weston hosts Brookfield today (Thursday) at noon, is home to Wilton on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., hosts Westhill on Tuesday at 4 and visits Masuk on Wednesday at 4:15.

Narrative Science and GameChanger Media contributed to this story.