Timely hitting and some key defense helped the Weston High varsity softball team win its first season-opener, 6-4, against Trinity Catholic on Monday, April 3.

Julia Neufeld led off the game with a double but was later out on a fielder’s choice at third. After singles by Jordan Klebenow and Samantha Hurwitz, the Crusaders got out of the jam. In the bottom of the first with two out, Trinity Catholic had a single, a double and a fielder’s choice to plate two runs to go up 2-0.

Weston fought back in the top of the second with five runs to take the lead. Taylor Krumwiede started it off with a triple and scored on Mallory Rogers’ single. Neufeld singled for her second hit and then a pair of errors scored two more runs. Klebenow had her second single and Annalise Icatar singled home the final two runs for the Trojans.

Nikki Blitzer’s catch in right field closed out the bottom of the second.

After an easy top of the third for the Crusaders they added another run in the bottom of the inning on four singles to make the score 5-3.

The fourth and fifth innings featured some key defensive plays, including catches by Blitzer and catcher Klebanow.

Weston added on an important insurance run in the top of the seventh as Sammy Phillips singled and scored when Sam Hurwitz doubled her home for her third hit of the day.

After an error and two singles to make the score 6-4, pitcher Icatar got the last out on a fly ball to Phillips.

Icatar allowed only two runs in six and a third innings. Hurwitz struck out two with two walks in a third of an inning.

Weston won its first three games, including a 10-4 victory over Immaculate, two days later.

Immaculate scored two early runs in the first on a double and a pair of RBI singles to take the lead. Weston tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Neufeld led off with a single, and scored on Icatar’s single. Hurwitz then drove in Icatar with a single.

Weston flashed some leather in the top of the second with Rogers’ grab on a grounder and also catching a line drive to start a double play to end the inning. The hosts broke the game open in the bottom of the second.

Rogers led off the inning with a bunt single and scored on Neufeld’s RBI double. Phillips’ single was followed by Klebanow’s RBI single and another single by Icatar. Hurwitz then singled home two more runs. After a Mustang error, Rogers doubled home the last two runs for a 9-2 Weston lead.

Immaculate tried to get back in the game in the top of the third with two runs on a walk and a pair of hits but was held scoreless after that, helped by a running catch by Phillips.

Krumwiede doubled in the bottom of the sixth and scored the last run when she came around to score on an error. Icatar closed out the seventh inning in order to earn her second win of the year.

Playing errorless defense, Weston defeated Abbott Tech of Danbury 13-1 on Friday, April 7, in a game shortened to five innings due to the 12-run rule.

Weston went to work early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. It added one more in each of the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Klebanow led Weston at the plate with three hits, including a triple. She also scored three runs and had five RBI.

Icatar and Neufeld each drove in two runs while Meghan Brennan and Rogers each had an RBI.

Icatar allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout for the win.

A rematch against Trinity Catholic did not go as well. Plagued by seven errors, the Trojans fell 19-5 on Saturday, April 8. The Crusaders broke open the game in the third inning with 10 runs. Weston answered in its next turn with four but scored only one more the rest of the way.

Trinity Catholic also racked up four runs in its last turn to seal the win.

Icatar pitched three innings, giving up 10 runs (only four of which were earned) on eight hits and two walks.Caitlin Grogan went two innings with two runs, one hit, three strikeouts, and four walks.

Weston, now 3-1, is at New Fairfield today (Thursday), hosts Stratford on Monday and is at Masuk on Tuesday. All games are at 4:15 p.m.