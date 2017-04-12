Public invited to celebrate Weston library renovation

The board of the Weston Public Library and the Friends of the Library are inviting the public to a community celebration of Weston’s recently renovated library on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The day will include a scavenger hunt (with prizes) geared toward exploring the library’s new features and will showcase the daffodil garden planted in honor of Franc Vitale, whose bequest was the catalyst for the renovation project. Light refreshments will be served. Brief guided tours will explore highlights of the renovation.

The renovation was a patron-driven endeavor. A significant number of Weston residents participated in focus groups and a townwide survey about the renovation plan. “While the library has many loyal and dedicated patrons, we hope this event will encourage residents who are not currently regular users of our library to come and see the services and environment the library offers to the community,” said Amy Sanborn, chairman of the library board.

Among the updates are a café with a self-serve Starbucks machine, offering coffee, tea and hot chocolate. There is a separate teen area, expanded access to wi-fi, additional charging outlets, expanded meeting facilities, and designated social gathering spaces.

Seating capacity has been doubled. Comfortable seating may now be found throughout the library. In addition to the Community Room, with a new sound system for the hearing-impaired, four conference rooms are now available to meet personal, community and business needs. Two of the conference rooms are available to be reserved after-hours.

A new, dedicated makerspace serves patrons of all ages, and includes a 3-D printer, a 3-D scanner, and a Roku smart TV. Recent makerspace activities have included sewing and knitting programs. Other programs have allowed patrons to explore robotics and circuitry.

Board member Barbara Groves said, “Libraries aren’t completely quiet anymore. They have an important social element to them, too, especially in a smaller community. Comfortable spots for conversation are as important as private reading and study areas.”

Within the existing footprint, the library’s space was reconfigured to allow patrons to gather and socialize near the main entrance, with additional, enhanced work spaces and quiet areas for reading and studying located toward the rear of the building, allowing for quieter activities, including reading and studying.

All lighting has been replaced with energy-efficient, warmer, more welcoming LED fixtures. Additionally, the original windows were replaced with double-pane glass. Removal of the original floor, which contained asbestos, allowed for the installation of cork flooring with acoustical properties that help muffle noise throughout the building.

Funding for the $1.6-million renovation was provided by the library board, the town of Weston and a matching grant from the state of Connecticut. Architectural services were provided by Peter Gisolfi Associates. The general contractor was Gennarini Construction Co. Inc. of Bridgeport.