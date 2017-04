Overcoming a five-goal deficit, the Weston High girls lacrosse team rallied in time to defeattwo-time defending South-West Conference champ Joel Barlow on Tuesday, April 11.

The Trojans, who trailed 7-2 at halftime, put seven straight goals on the board in the second half. Leading the charge was Taylor Moore with four goals.

She finished with six and also had an assist. Nicole Werner scored two and Sofia Bara scored one goal.

Olivia Ferdinand made five saves in goal for Weston, now 4-0 overall.