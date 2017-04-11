Posting its second shutout in three matches, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Mask 7-0 on Tuesday, April 11.

Weston managed three sweeps, including at first singles, when Cayla Koch defeated Madeline Lesko 6-0, 6-0. Ally’D’Aquino posted the same scores to beat Jessica Kumar at second singles.

Third singles featured Bevin Benson defeating Sneha Sureshanand 6-0, 6-2. Rachel Buddenhagen had some difficulty at first in her match against Julia Vincent but won 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 in three sets.

All of the doubles matches were done in straight sets. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik were at No. 1, beating Michelle Cobuzzi and Michelle Antony 6-0, 6-2.

Annika Michandani and Mariel Zack swept Sabrino Campos and Giallian Ciacco 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles and Claire Kennedy and Claire DiMarco were at third doubles for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alyssa Luise and Chloe Hurme.