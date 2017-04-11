Obituary: Joan E. Lewis

Joan E. Lewis of Redding, Connecticut, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born November 29, 1930 to English parents, James B. Murray and Ethele Murray in Merrick, Long Island, New York, and moved to nearby Garden City at the age of six. After graduation from Garden City High School in 1948 she earned an Associate Degree in Business at Scudder School in New York.

In 1954 she met Will Lewis, an officer aboard the USS Murray returning from a five month goodwill tour of Europe. It was love at first sight and with only 2 dates they were engaged. They were married in Garden City, Long Island in May 1955, officiated by Lieutenant Lewis’s father, Rev. Paul S. Lewis. They enjoyed a honeymoon on St. Margaret’s Bay, Nova Scotia.

Their marriage was blessed with two children, a son Scott, born December 17, 1956, born in Denver, Colorado, now living with his partner, Sean, in Los Angeles and a daughter, Karin, born April 8, 1959, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, now living in Redding with her husband, Kevin and their 2 daughters.

Joan was an amazing, loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend — first and foremost. She was also an accomplished artist, exhibiting her works in various art shows including the annual Norfield Church Fair in Weston and the Mark Twain Library Exhibit in Redding. She joined Norfield Church in June, 1974, served in various volunteer positions including Chair of the nominating committee. She retired this past November after 28 years as the Administrative Assistant to Weston Planning and Zoning and Conservation. She also held an administrative position at Mitchells in Westport. She served as a volunteer in Norwalk Hospital emergency room for ten years and as an Emergency Medical Technician in Weston.

She was gracious and sweet. All who knew her were blessed by her kind words and her generous spirit. She was a true gift from God and we are so very grateful she is now free in heaven with Jesus. She will be greatly missed but we know she will continue to love us all with her sweet touch.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, Will, and son, Scott and daughter, Karin include five grandchildren. Katie (19) Kelly (16) Keith (38) Jamie (32) and Ashley (28). And 4 great grandchildren Kassie (16), Samantha (14), Christina (9) and Monroe (5).

A celebration of her life will be held at Norfield Congregational Church in Weston at 12:00 noon on Sunday, April 23rd. A reception will follow at the parish hall at Norfield Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Norfield Congregational Church, her home church for the past 43 years.