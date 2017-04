With four players all posting scores within a span of two strokes, the Weston high boys golf team won its season opener 186-213 over New Milford on Monday, April 10.

Matt lagana and Tyler Melito were co-medalists, each with a 46 for nine homes. Newcomer Wes Patel and Rob Waltzman each shot 47. Also playing in the match, Captain Connor Meccay chipped in with a 52.