With only one player shooting below 60, the Weston High girls golf team lost 247-266 to Notre Dame in the season opener on Monday, April 10, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Carolyn Zech had Weston’s best score with a 59 for nine holes. Halley Mellito was next with a 65.

Both Julia Schreder and Abby West each had rounds of 71.

Notre Dame’s Kate Pond was the medalist for the match with a 51.