Mustering only six hits, the Weston High baseball team lost 9-2 to Brien McMahon of Norwalk in a non-league game on Monday, April 10.

McMahon scored two runs in the first inning and adde another three in the fourth. The lead was as much as 9-0 before the Trojans responded in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the shutout.

Dan Covino drove in one run with a single and Colin Donnelly was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Zack Clevenger took the loss for Trojans. He pitched four and a third innings, allowed five runs, six hits, and struck out six.