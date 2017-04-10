Sweeping four of the seven matches, the Weston High girls tennis team shut out host Immaculate 70 on Monday, April 10, at Rogers Park in Danbury.

Kayla Koch shut out Finan Deakin at first singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Ally D’Aquino did likewise to Jamison Nolan in the No. 2 spot.

Bevin Benson was at third singles and posted the same scores over Lauren Garvey. At fourth singles, Rachel Buddenhagen swept Ellen Apatheker.

Weston won all of the doubles matches in straight sets. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik defeated Lauren Cirone and Maria Ringes 6-3, 6-1 in the top spot.

Just missing a sweep, Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Stephanie Chimbo and Nicole DiMauro 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles. Audrey Levine and Lily Berkin formed the third doubles team for a 6-1, 6-4 win over Marcella Daily and Vanessa Roman.