Weston registrars explain ATBM, referendum process

The Weston registrars of voters would like the public to be aware of the voting process for the upcoming Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM).

The ATBM will be held on Wednesday, April 19, in the Weston High School auditorium beginning at 8 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:15 in the high school lobby for qualified voters who intend to participate in the Annual Town Budget Meeting.

Qualified voters include registered voters as well as U.S. citizens on the Weston grand list owning property of $1,000 or more. The registrars request that voters remember to bring identification (driver’s license, credit card, utility bill, etc.) with them to expedite the process of checking their names off the voter lists.

Once the budget numbers have been established by the ATBM, voters will have an opportunity to vote that evening on the budget by machine (referendum) in the Weston High School Library.

At that time, voters will be given a ballot and checked off the list as having voted. For those unable to vote that evening, referendum voting will continue on Thursday, April 27, in the Weston Town Hall Meeting Room (not the Weston Middle School) from noon until 8 p.m.

Voters may also vote by absentee ballot in person beginning Thursday, April 20, in the town clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Wednesday, April 26. Once voting has ended on April 27, the moderator will announce the results of both voting sessions.