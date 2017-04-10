Nominations open for Millie Best Award in Weston

With Green-Up Day on April 29 fast approaching, the Kiwanis Club of Weston is seeking nominations for the Millie Best Award, presented each year to a resident of the Weston community for his or her environmental contributions or preservation efforts.

Kiwanis is encouraging nominations from all sectors of the community, including young people.

Millie Best founded Green Up Day in Weston more than 40 years ago.

In 1995, 23 years after the first Green-Up Day in Weston and with the assistance of local legislators, a bill was signed by Gov. John Rowland that established the last Saturday in April as Green-Up Day for the state.

The Millie Best Environmental Award is given to someone who bests exemplifies her love and concern for the environment.

To nominate a candidate for the Millie Best Award, email Steve Thomas at [email protected]

Provide your name, address and phone number; the name, address and phone number of the nominee; and a description of the environmental activity justifying recognition.

Nominations should be received by April 17.