Weston P&Z to hold Community Planning Conversation

Weston’s Planning and Zoning Commission is conducting a Community Planning Conversation, an open forum for residents on planning and land use, on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. in the Weston High School auditorium.

Elected representatives on the commission will host the meeting — Tom Failla, chair, Jane Connolly, vice chair, Don Saltzman, Britta Lerner, Ken Edgar, Sally Korsh, and Richard Wolf.

Town Planning Consultant Hiram Peck will present the topics and moderate the discussion. Commissioners will listen to questions and comments from the public regarding the following topics:

Open Space Cluster Development. This concept would foster sustainable, environmentally preferable development on large parcels. If adopted, this would preserve biodiversity on significant natural areas on the remaining large undeveloped private parcels in town, reduce construction disturbance, and cluster dwellings on the area best suited for building while protecting the overall ecosystem and existing small-town residential character.

Town Center. A review of ideas related to the potential of public-private cooperation to encourage smart development on town property and private land near the intersection of Weston Road and Norfield and School roads to meet present and future needs.

Weston Town Plan of Conservation and Development for 2020. P&Z has requested funds to begin its statutorily required 10-year plan update.

The first two topics come from recommendations in the 2010 Weston Town Plan of Conservation and Development. They have been topics at regular P&Z meetings in recent years.

P&Z wants to broaden participation in order to consider matters in a thoughtful and cooperative manner. No decisions have been made nor will any be made at the meeting. This is a time for residents to present information, insights, perspectives, and viewpoints, especially on the first two topics.

P&Z also seeks input as it embarks on updating the Town Plan of Conservation and Development for 2020. This is also a chance to learn about P&Z’s duties, responsibilities and authority related to planning for Weston.

For more details, visit westonct.gov/planningandzoning.