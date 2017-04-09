About Town: Next

Next up in the Weston budget process is the Annual Town Budget Meeting, better known as “ATBM.” This meeting takes place in a couple of weeks, on April 19, at 8 p.m. in the Weston High School auditorium.

This column is being written just prior to the Board of Finance’s “Deliberation Meeting,” so we do not yet know what the final numbers will be for the town budget, school budget or capital budget. But does it really matter?

It will to the requisite quorum of 130 or more qualified voters that I expect will turn out at the ATBM. Although there is an argument to be made for throwing up one’s hands and saying, “What’s the difference? Gov. Malloy and his allies in Hartford will likely be picking our pockets anyway.” As he did last year, come January he may apply an axe to state aid yet again.

But wait! Is there anything still on the table for him to take back?

You’ve no doubt heard of the “carrot and stick” approach to accomplishing things in government. This is not original to Connecticut of 2017.

First you offer a grant to start up a nice local version of this or that social service. A few years down the pike you remove the funding that goes toward staff and equipment, and see how many towns continue offering the services anyway.

But in the state’s financial crisis du jour, the governor appears to have come up with a new variation of this approach. I call it the “stick it to them” approach. Hold the carrots. “Shared sacrifice” my foot.

Our Board of Education is trying its hardest to accommodate the approaching financial tsunami. A red tide of bills coming due to the state of Connecticut is being greedily positioned to weigh on Weston’s shoulders.

What’s new?

Indeed. Based on a review of some bills originating in the state legislature’s Planning and Development Committee, the forces holding favor with the governor appear set to pounce. Two of them, which consisted of just brief descriptions when they were recently awarded “joint favorable” status, particularly concern me.

Raised S.B. No. 977 is one. “An Act Concerning Municipal Land Use” would require the secretary of the Office of Policy and Management to conduct a study regarding issues relating to municipal land use in this state.

Committee Bill No. 6470, “An Act Concerning Local Board of Education Budgets,” proposes giving to boards of finance the power to individually eliminate items from school budgets that do not go directly toward education.

And then there is this: Proposed Substitute Bill No. 922, “An Act Concerning Temporary Health Care Structures.”

This bill is the product of a task force whose work I have been following since it began last fall. The bill is a threat to zoning. It proposes that a temporary health care structure comprising up to 500 square feet shall be allowed as an accessory use in any single-family residential zoning district. That’s right, a separate second “residence” would be allowed on every lot, unless the community specifically opts out.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com