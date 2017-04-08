The Weston Forum

Baseball: Joel Barlow 6, Weston 2

The Weston High baseball team trailed early and did not recover in a 6-2 loss to host Joel Barlow on Saturday, April 8.

Barlow scored four runs in the first inning on an error, a single, a fielder’s choice and a walkand a walk.

Pitcher Matt McGannon earned the win for Joel Barlow, going six innings, allowing no runs, two hits, and striking out 11. DanOlin took the loss for the Trojans. He went four innings, allowing six runs, three hits, and striking out five.

Weston out-hit Barlow 5-3.

Will Vallela led Trojans with two hits in three at bats.

