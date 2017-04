Turning up its attack a few notches, the Weston High girls lacrosse team easily defeated Stratford 19-5 on Saturday April 8.

Taylor Moore and Grace Ttoner led Weston, each with seven goals. the former also had five assists.

Nicole Werner scored three goals with one assist. Jasmine Butcher and Heather Halpin each scored one goal. Madison Wilson had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand had 12 saves in goal for Weston. Maddie Lustberg had two saves.