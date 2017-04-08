The Weston Forum

Softball: Weston 13, Abbott Tech 1

Playing errorless defense, the Weston High varsity softball team defeated Abbott Tech of Danbury 13-1 on Friday, April 1, in a game shortened to five innings due to the 12-run rule.

Weston went to work early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. It added one more in each of the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Jordan Klebanow led Weston at the plate with three hits, including a triple. She also scored three runs and had five RBI.

Annalise Icatar and Julia Neufeld each drove in two runs while Meghan Brennan and Mallory Rogers each had an RBI.

Pitcher Icatar allowed on run on three hots with one strikeout for the win.

