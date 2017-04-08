Teams sought for Relay for Life in Weston

The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay for Life of Weston and Westport on Saturday, May 6, at Weston High School.

The Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fund-raising event to save lives from cancer. During Relay for Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fund raising in the months leading up to the event. Relay for Life brings the community together, embracing their collective power to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and pay for cancer research that will help protect future generations.

Teams and individuals may learn more and sign up for the Relay for Life event by visiting RelayForLife.org/WestonWestportCT or calling Grace Scinto at 203-563-1520.