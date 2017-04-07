The Weston High boys lacrosse team defeated Immaculate 19-5 on Friday, April 7.

Weston, which trailed 2-0 early, then outscored the visitors 11-2 for the remainder of the first half.

Alec Steinberg (pictured) led Weston with four goals. Quentin Catalano and Alex Fruhbeis each netted three with one assist.

James Goetz and Bobby Lummis (two assists) each scored two. The latter also won 14 face-offs.

Ryan Werner (three assists), Scott Peyton, Alex McCall, and Jake Buffardi each scored a goal. George Goetz had two assists and Peter Cook had one.

Dan Slow had eight face-off wins.

Owen Shapiro and Dan Lucas shared time in goal for Weston, making six and two saves respectively.