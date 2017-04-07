The Weston Forum

Weston man opens Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton

By Patricia Gay on April 7, 2017

Peter D’Aprile, left, and his brother-in-law Frank Randazzo, right, have opened a new branch of Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton. — Catherine Revzon photo

Wilton has a new drug store. Lang’s Pharmacy has opened at 28 Center Street in Wilton town center.

The independent pharmacy is operated by Frank Randazzo of Weston, who owns Lang’s Pharmacy of Weston, and his brother-in-law Peter D’Aprile, a pharmacist and owner of Kent Station Apothecary in Kent.

Randazzo said he was happy to be opening another pharmacy, following the success he’s had with Lang’s in Weston, which he has owned since the end of 2014.

“I hope to bring the same level of customer service to Wilton that we have in Weston. We handle prescriptions and insurance, we can do non-sterile compounding, and we can provide delivery service,” he said.

In addition, he said, the store has a number of boutique offerings, including eco-friendly beauty products and makeup lines.

D’Aprile, who lives in Newtown, has been a pharmacist for 23 years.

