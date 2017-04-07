Weston students selected for All-State music festival

The musical talents of Weston High School students were on display last weekend as part of the 71st Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Music Festival in Hartford.

Each year, CMEA hosts a music educators convention and the All-State Festival, which features four select performing ensembles. These ensembles are composed of the top music students from public, private and charter schools across the state, led by prominent guest conductors.

This year, Weston doubled its All-State representation from last year, with eight musicians attending the 2017 festival. They were selected through a rigorous audition process, which included preparation of professional-level solo repertoire, scales and sight reading, and were assigned to an ensemble based on their audition scores.

Cameron Edgar (12th grade, cello), Arianna Imperiali (11th grade, flute), and Margaret Lee (ninth grade, violin) were selected for the Symphony Orchestra. Ethan Klotz (ninth grade, alto saxophone) and Jane Paknia (11th grade, trumpet) were selected for the Jazz Ensemble. Thomas Valenti (11th grade, tenor) was selected for the Choir, and Grace Low (12th grade, bass clarinet) and Benjamin Rosenberg (10th grade, French horn) were selected for the Concert Band.

For Thomas and Benjamin, this is the second consecutive year of being selected, and for Grace, the third. These students are Tri-M Music Honors Society members, and members of the Chamber Singers, Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble at Weston High School, directed by Liz Morris, Meghan Stewart and Steve Fasoli.