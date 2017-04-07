Weston photographer displays ‘hidden beauty’ at New York ArtExpo

The photographs of Peter Mendelson of Weston will be on display as part of the FotoSolo exhibit at ArtExpo in New York City.

ArtExpo will be held April 21 through April 24 at Pier 94. Mendelson will be showing about 20 photographs, many of which focus on the New England shore and seacoast.

While Mendelson covers a wide range of subjects in his work, a good number of his photographs bring life to such ordinary objects as lifeguard chairs on the beach, lobster traps and beach umbrellas. “I like to shoot what I know; that’s where I find hidden gems,” Mendelson said.

After years working as an attorney, Mendelson, who is in his 40s, developed an interest in photography as a hobby several years ago. However, after a decorator took an interest in his work and sold some of his pieces, Mendelson decided to go public as a photographer in 2014, putting his law career on hold.

“I’m passionate about photography, so I’m trying to make a go at it as an artist and see if I can switch gears in midlife,” Mendelson said.

Local areas where he likes to take photos include Compo Beach in Westport and Jennings Beach in Fairfield. He also likes New York City and recently completed a shoot at Coney Island. But the coast of Maine is his favorite spot. “I fell in love with the Maine coast and could shoot it my whole life. It combines the beautiful and the gritty. It’s inadvertently beautiful, there is a lot of hidden beauty there,” he said.

Mendelson is fascinated by the color and shapes of ordinary objects, which led him to do a whole series of lifeguard stands in Florida. “There is a lot of wear and tear on things that can make a visually compelling story,” he said.

He said he tries to avoid capturing people in his photos but shoots things used by people to give his photos a more timeless quality.

Mendelson has lived in Weston since 2000 and is married to Rachel Dubow Mendelson. He has a daughter, Noelle, a freshman at Weston High School from his first marriage, to Melanie Saltzman Mendelson, who died in 2010. Melanie was very involved in the Weston Park Project and spearheaded the renovation of Bisceglie Park.

After ArtExpo, Mendelson’s work will be on display at the Rowayton Cooperative Nursery School in June.

For more information about the Art Expo, visit artexponewyork.com/exhibit. More of Mendelson’s art work can be viewed at mendelsonfineartphotography.com.