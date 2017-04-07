The Weston Forum

Sen. Chris Murphy issues statement on U.S. air strike in Syria

By HAN Network on April 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the U.S. air strike launched in Syria:

“An ill-thought out military action with absolutely no overall strategy for Syria risks dragging us further into a civil war in which we cannot tip the scales. And put in the context of U.S. polices that aid the slaughter of civilians in Yemen and deny terrorized Syrians the ability to flee their dystopian existence, a solitary air strike exposes the immoral hypocrisy of this administration’s policy in the Middle East.

“Yes, Bashar al-Assad should pay a price for the slaughter of civilians in Syria. But the decision over the nature of that consequence is not for President Trump to make alone. The Constitution states that only Congress can authorize military activity, and President Trump should have sought congressional approval before taking action. Having failed to do so, he now must come to Congress and explain his policy in Syria and seek authorization for any continued military action.”

Two weeks ago, Murphy wrote a commentary expressing concerns that President Trump was preparing for a war with Syria while quietly deploying U.S. troops there.

Related posts:

  1. Murphy: Trump is dragging us into another war…and no one is talking about it
  2. Murphy’s Mental Health Reform Act signed into law
  3. Murphy concludes filibuster with commitment for vote
  4. Murphy calls for investigation after deaths at Connecticut sober houses

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Athletic events postponed Next Post Weston photographer displays 'hidden beauty' at New York ArtExpo
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Sutton Keany

    Senator Murphy: Please, give the rigid partisan carping a rest. You are embarrassing yourself and the state of Connecticut.

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress