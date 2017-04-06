The Weston Forum

Boys tennis: Fairfield Prep 5, Weston 2

By Charlie Gosnell on April 6, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In its debut match for the 2017 season, the Weston High boys tennis team suffered a 5-2 loss to Fairfield Prep on Monday, April 3.

In singles competition, Weston captain Matt Sydney played the No. 1 spot, winning in three sets with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Frank Fortunati. Charlie Gosnell played second singles, suffering a 7-6, 6-2 loss to Chris Hilton.

At third singles,  Nash Lovallo shut out Weston’s Cameron Weiller 6-0, 6-0. In fourth singles, Weston’s Stephen Blinder lost to Sean Lynch 7-5, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, the Trojans posted similar results. Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff formed the No. 1 team, suffering a 7-6, 6-2 loss to Steve Westfahl and Nick Allen. Cam Edgar and Nick Moy had Weston’s lone doubles win, defeating Will Stanco and Brian Donahue in three sets at 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

James Hastings and Grady Tarzian represented the Trojans at third doubles and lost to Pierce Barry and Julien Richturick with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

The Trojans’ next match will be on Saturday, April 8, against Glastonbury High at home at 11 a.m.

