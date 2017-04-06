Fur flies at Weston dog park meeting

The Weston High School cafeteria was divided down the middle by dog park supporters and dog park opponents at a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Under discussion at the meeting on Monday, April 3, was an 8-24 referral request from the Board of Selectmen to P&Z regarding construction of a proposed dog park at the Moore property on Davis Hill Road.

The 8-24 referral process, which refers to section 8-24 in the Connecticut General Statutes, is a review of the “appropriateness” of the project on a specific parcel. P&Z needs to give its approval for the project to progress.

Opponents of the proposed dog park grouped themselves together on one side of the room, wearing white buttons that read “No Weston Dog Park.” Supporters sat on the other side, adorned with green buttons that simply read “Woof.”

Before public comment, Town Engineer John Conte presented the plans for the proposed Weston Dog Park.

“The property in question is known as the Moore property and is a little over 36 acres,” said Conte. “Three and a half acres would be used for the actual dog park.”

Additionally, a two-and-a-half acre section of the property would be utilized for a 15-car parking area, but only about 7,700 square feet would house the actual cars.

Conte said the three and a half acres used for the dog park would be fenced in with a chain-link fence.

So far, the Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission have approved the dog park plan.

Conte said the town contacted 13 other towns with dog parks to ask if an environmental study was done before the park was created and if pollution at the park has been an issue for the municipalities. “Both answers were no,” he said.

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper said he checked multiple other locations throughout Weston for the dog park, but other lots were swampy and wouldn’t accommodate it.

“The Moore property is high and dry,” Harper said. “I selected a lot that provides a buffer zone to all of the neighbors in the area.”

Harper said no neighbors will be able to see the actual park once it is completed.

“I’ve heard a lot of questions and concerns from neighbors,” said Harper. “I have fought for many years to protect our open space land. When I selected this piece of land, I considered what the impact would be on the neighbors. This will not be an eyesore for people in the area.”

Public comment

Prior to the meeting, a sign-up sheet was presented for residents who wished to speak at the meeting. There were 55 people who signed up.

Of those 55, 23 were in favor of the dog park, 30 were opposed, and two were undecided.

Due to a strict 10:30 p.m. curfew at the high school, only 38 of the 55 got the chance to speak. Viewpoints alternated, starting with a person in favor of the dog park, followed by an opponent of the dog park.

After each speaker finished, the side of the room that shared the same viewpoint erupted in applause while those on the other side sat stoically waiting to support their speakers.

Maria Proto, founder of the Weston Dog Park Committee, a nonprofit group that is spearheading and predominantly funding the proposed dog park, spoke first.

“This park will maintain the rural characteristic of the Moore property more so than any other structure that can be placed there,” she said. “Something will eventually be built on this property, it’s town land, and we believe that a dog park will be the least burdensome.”

Mario Coppola, an attorney from Westport who represents “a large group of homeowners” opposed to the dog park, said the application for a dog park was “incomplete.”

“This application is just incomplete and you should issue a negative report for that reason alone,” said Coppola. “Quite frankly, there was very little planning done in regard to this application.”

Coppola said there are a number of “critical issues” with the proposed plan. He called it “unreasonable” to assume that a 15-car parking lot would assume only 15 cars park there at a time.

“If a 16th, 17th or 25th car comes to the property they are going to find a place to park there,” he said.

Residents opposed to the dog park expressed concerns about traffic flow, noise and whether a dog park was even necessary in Weston.

Toby Roberts, who lives on Davis Hill Road, directly across the street from the proposed site, said his concerns were more about hearing the dog park than seeing it.

“A dog barks at 90 to 110 decibels,” Roberts said. “A chain saw is 100 decibels. To me, the consideration has to be, What is it like for people living in close proximity.”

Kristin Gibson of Davis Hill Road said she was concerned about traffic.

“Davis Hill Road is a narrow road with lots of sharp corners and blind spots,” she said. “A lot of pedestrians and cyclists use the road, especially in the summer months.”

Gibson said the entrance to the proposed park is near blind corners in a “particularly narrow” portion of the road.

“What precautions are being taken into considerations to prevent accidents?” Gibson asked. “What are we going to do about overflow parking?”

Marilyn Parker of Richmond Hill Road called the Moore property “a beautiful, pristine piece of land” and questioned the necessity of a dog park in Weston.

“This land isn’t for special interest groups,” said Parker. “There is no reason this property has to be used for something that isn’t a necessity.”

Support

A common thread among dog park supporters was the idea that it would add an amenity to Weston.

Cindy Armijo, a real estate agent who lives on Godfrey Road East, said the dog park would help foster a “strong community.”

“This represents an amenity in Weston,” Armijo said. “And I cannot count many amenities in Weston beyond School Road.”

Phil Stasulli of Valley Forge Road, an engineer who works to build developments around the country, said dog parks “can’t be built fast enough” around the country.

“They are an amenity that people want,” Stasulli said. “If you want to build a vibrant community where people want to come, then build the dog park.”

Stasulli said people are overestimating the number of people who would be in the dog park at any given time, adding that his cousin is an animal control officer in Manchester and she says there are usually no more than five cars there at any point.

Jason Revzon said he came into the meeting undecided but is leaning toward supporting the dog park because of his opposition to “the culture of ‘no’ that pervades this town.”

“I’m looking for more stuff that keeps people here, more that people can do,” said Revzon. “I think it would be a great amenity to the town. I don’t hear that it’s going to impact the cost to live in this town, and I think it’s something we should support.”

Since not everyone who signed up to speak got the opportunity, there will be another Planning and Zoning meeting addressing the dog park, on Monday, April 17, in the Weston Public Library conference room. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.